The Nationals really did put Bryce Harper on waivers and the Dodgers tried to claim him

Bryce Harper is staying with the Washington Nationals after being placed on revocable waivers as part of the team's major Tuesday shake-up that saw the departures of Matt Adams and Daniel Murphy.

The Dodgers, who made a splash at the July 31 trade deadline with acquisitions of Manny Machado and Brian Dozier, were reportedly the mystery team that won the claim for Harper, according to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan.

The Nationals ultimately declined the Dodgers' trade offer, which has now expired.

sources: waivers have expired on Bryce harper. he is staying with nats. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 21, 2018

In order to properly understand how the Harper situation shook out, it's important to be familiar with baseball's waiver trade system.

Each National League team, in order from worst to first, had the opportunity to claim Harper. When Harper was claimed, the two teams open negotiations for a trade. When the two teams failed to reach a deal, the team who placed the player on revocable waivers (Nationals) chose to pull the player back.

This appears to be what took place Tuesday with Harper.

Davey Martinez's team currently sits 62-63 trailing the first-place Atlanta Braves by 7.5 games. The Nats are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

In 122 games this season, Harper is hitting .246 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs.