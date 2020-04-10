The Washington Nationals are the 10th-most valuable MLB franchise, according to Forbes' annual evaluation of teams.

The Nationals are currently slotted 10th, with a valuation of $1.9 billion, a 9% rise from 2019, when the franchise was valued at $1.8 billion. It appears that even with a World Series pennant, the valuation didn't have that much of an increase.

1. New York Yankees: $5B

2. Los Angeles Dodgers: $3.4B

3. Boston Red Sox: $3.3B

4. Chicago Cubs: $3.2B

5. San Francisco Giants: $3.1B

6. New York Mets: $2.4B

7. St. Louis Cardinals: $2.2B

8. Philadelphia Phillies: $2B

9. Los Angeles Angels: $1.975B

10. Washington Nationals: $1.9B



















Not a bad return on investment for the Lerner family, who bought the team from MLB in 2006 for $450 million.

Nationals ranked 10th-most valuable MLB franchise by Forbes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington