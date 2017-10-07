Nationals prevent Cubs fans from bringing 'W' flags to NLDS Game 2
After losing Game 1 of National League Division Series to the Chicago Cubs, the Washington Nationals are making plenty of adjustments for Game 2. That’s not just limited to the field, where manager Dusty Baker says his team will be more aggressive on fastballs at the plate. It extends to the stands too, where ballpark security is apparently confiscating Cubs fans “W” flags as they enter the ballpark.
Numerous Cubs fans have taken to Twitter to take the Nationals to task for this decision. Some even warned fellow fans to leave their flags in the car so it won’t be taken away at the game.
Hey @Cubs fans -so u know the @Nationals are anti 1st Amendment… they are confiscating all W flags at the ballpark RT to show u disapprove
Nats security is not letting W flags in their park tonight. Taking a play out of Smashville's playbook. Love it. Insecurity is great. #Cubs
Hey @cubs you might want to inform fans coming to NLDS that they are confiscating #W flags now pic.twitter.com/0YC5zERGQp
Evidently the Washington Nationals aren't letting Cubs fans w/ W flags in.
Hey @Nationals. Try winning and we won't be waving them#FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/usiZ9sVya4
Two things to note here.
First, Cubs fans were allowed to bring their flags into Game 1 on Friday. That means the Nationals reversed course on this in the last 12-18 hours, perhaps after seeing their stadium filled with Cubs fans on Friday night.
Last night with @SuzanneStrug pic.twitter.com/e0tbbEIQaO
Beyond that, there’s no mention of flags being banned under the Nationals Park Guest Conduct Policy. All are allowed, save for those that serve to obstruct the view of other fans.
That’s different than Dodger Stadium, where Cubs fans flags were confiscated during last season’s NLCS. The Dodgers have a long-standing policy in place banning signs, banners and flags of any kind at Dodger Stadium.
Of course, the Nationals could argue the flags were a distraction to fans during Friday’s game. There were definitely enough of them to course a commotion. In reality though, this comes across more salty than constructive. You can Cubs fans flags away, but their voices will remain strong. You can bet they’ll be heard in Game 2, and especially so when this series heads to Chicago.
