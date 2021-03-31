Nationals player tests positive for COVID-19 in advance of Opening Day against Mets

Danny Abriano
·1 min read
General view of Nationals Park in 2020
General view of Nationals Park in 2020

One Washington Nationals player has tested positive for COVID-19 in advance of Opening Day against the Mets, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

GM Mike Rizzo announced the positive test earlier Wednesday, saying it would impact the Nats' Opening Day roster, but did not specify that it was a player who tested positive.

Per Rizzo, there are five close contacts of the person who tested positive (including one staff member) who are in quarantine.

The Mets worked out at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday in advance of Opening Day against the Nats, which is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:09 p.m.

After an off-day on Friday, the Mets and Nationals are scheduled to play on Saturday and Sunday before the Mets leave to take on the Phillies in Philadelphia beginning next Monday.

