Nationals play the Orioles after Garcia's 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (23-11, first in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (17-17, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (3-1, 2.61 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-0, 2.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -210, Nationals +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles after Luis Garcia had four hits on Sunday in an 11-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Washington has a 17-17 record overall and a 6-9 record at home. The Nationals have a 12-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has an 11-4 record on the road and a 23-11 record overall. Orioles hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia has eight doubles and three home runs for the Nationals. Nick Senzel is 11-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 10 home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .274 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 13-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .227 batting average, 1.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

