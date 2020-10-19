Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to sell $15 million Virginia mansion

Max Scherzer to sell $15 million Virginia mansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nationals ace Max Scherzer has placed his luxurious Virginia mansion worth $15 million on the market.

The news, first reported by Realtor.com, comes just months after the pitcher purchased a mansion in Florida, just a few miles from the Nationals' spring training facility in West Palm Beach.

Washington Nationals Star Max Scherzer Selling $15M Virginia Mansion https://t.co/ugu7efOrza pic.twitter.com/SozkISmYoZ — Oakridge Realty Co. (@OakridgeCo) October 17, 2020

Scherzer, 36, originally purchased his Virginia home in August 2015, months after he signed a seven-year, $210 million deal with Washington.

The three-time Cy Young winner enters his final year under contract in 2021, and depending on what the club does in free agency, it could be his last year with Washington.

In spring training, Scherzer told NBC Sports Washington's Todd Dybas that it's up to the Nationals to extend an offer. He has not spoken about his current deal since.

“Obviously, there is a time and place to think about that,” Scherzer said in February. “It’s really [for] the team to come to you to drive those conversations. And, so, for me, I’ll cross that bridge when a team wants to pick up the phone.”