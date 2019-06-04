Nationals pick Jackson Rutledge tried to pull a Max Scherzer in college to stay in a game originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

It's no secret that Nationals first-round pick Jackson Rutledge idolizes Max Scherzer. He told reporters he wanted to be the All-Star pitcher's teammate as soon as possible after the draft.

To that end, Rutledge has tried to emulate his idol. Scherzer refused to be pulled from a game in which he had 14 strikeouts and stayed on the mound for his 15th in a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

On Change Up with Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman, Rutledge explained that the one time in college he asked to stay in a game, it didn't go as planned.

#Nationals 1st round pick Jackson Rutledge is excited about the possibility of being teammates with Max Scherzer. We asked him on #ChangeUp if he'd ever told his coach to leave him in like Scherzer did vs. CIN. It didn't quite go like it did for Mad Max 😂 @J_Cheddar34 pic.twitter.com/zamji7jDsb — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 4, 2019

"We were playing at Coastal Bend and I had six and 2/3's with no hit," Rutledge explained. "And with the 2/3's, hit my pitch count I guess."

Rutledge's coach Woody Williams tried to remove him from the game, but Rutledge decided to take a stand.

"He put his hand out for the ball and I'm like, 'No, I'm good, let's go change up this guy,'" Rutledge said. But Williams had other plans, shaking his head and saying, "Nah, you're done."

Rutledge clearly didn't have the same clout as Scherzer to make such a demand, but the Nationals hope that one day he might.

