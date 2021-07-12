Nationals pick Darren Baker, memorable bat boy son of Dusty, in 2021 MLB Draft

Nationals select Darren Baker, son of Dusty, in MLB draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the 293rd pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Nationals drafted Darren Baker, a Cal Berkley standout you may remember more infamously as the son of Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., who at Game 5 of the 2002 World Series was a little too early gathering the Giants' bats.

With the elder Baker then managing San Francisco to a runner-up finish that season, Darren was caught a little too close to the action as the Giants' bat boy who slugger J.T. Snow scooped away from any potential danger.

Wanna feel old?



Dusty Baker's son Darren, of 2002 World Series fame, was drafted today by the @Nationals in the 10th round of the @MLBDraft. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/brC8yuW4iT — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) July 12, 2021

Though the Giants left with a dominant Game 5 win, perhaps the young Baker's avoided collision was an omen of things to come as San Francisco dropped Games 6 and 7 to the Anaheim Angels. Fast forward 19 years, and Darren Baker is a Washington National.

Projected as high as the fifth round, Washington nabbed Darren in the 10th despite him coming off an All-Pac-12 First Team senior campaign in which he led all Bears with a .327 average as well as 28 stolen bases.

Of course, Dusty Baker has his own history with the Nats as Davey Martinez's predecessor, leading the team through consecutive Game 5 exits in the National League Divisional Series in 2016 and 2017.