A group of Nationals' players took time away from baseball for a Spring Training golf outing with President Donald Trump.

Pitcher Patrick Corbin posted the photo Sunday on Instagram with Trump along with teammates Kurt Suzuki, Ryan Zimmerman and Trea Turner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"So this happened today ... got to golf with the President! @realdonaldtrump," he wrote in the caption.

Washington will have Monday off before they return to the field to play the Marlins. Only 14 exhibition games remain before the beginning of the Nationals' first-ever title defense.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

Nationals' Patrick Corbin posts photo golfing with President Donald Trump originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington