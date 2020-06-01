Nationals ownership decided to cut minor league pay by 25 percent, so the team's players stepped in

With the status of the minor league season looking increasingly in doubt, the Washington Nationals decided to cut their minor league players’ weekly stipends from $400 to $300 amid the coronavirus shutdown, according to The Athletic.

Obviously, $300 per month is not enough to live on for players without significant bonus money saved up or outside support. It’s more than nothing, which is what many players recently released by organizations will get (the Nationals themselves reportedly released around 30), but it’s nowhere close to a living wage.

So the Nationals’ major league players decided to step in, as announced by closer Sean Doolittle. Citing their own experiences trying to survive in the minor leagues, Doolittle said the players would come together to cover the stipend money lost by the minor leaguers.

Doolittle later added that the Nationals players had a Zoom call after it was reported the Nationals would be cutting minor league pay, and that the decision to do so was unanimous.

Players had a zoom call right after the news broke. Every player wanted to do something to help. It was unanimous. Proud to be a part of this group. — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) June 1, 2020

It’s an inspiring move by the players and one should be able to easily afford, as $100 per week for seven teams’ worth of players is a paltry amount for a group that had a $197 million Opening Day payroll last season.

However, it’s even smaller for a team owner worth more than $4 billion. The Nationals’ Lerner family is one of the richest ownership groups in baseball, and the fact that they want their players can subside on $300 per week while having to practice and stay in shape is an embarrassment. It’s not as bad as the Oakland Athletics deciding to pay their minor leaguers a whopping $0 while not allowing them to seek employment elsewhere in baseball, but it’s still a black mark on the game. Especially when the team is still basking in World Series revenue.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds — not the biggest market teams — have gone the opposite direction by committing to pay their minor leaguers through the end of the scheduled season.

The Nationals players stepping in also comes as MLB and the MLBPA hold firm in a standoff over playing the 2020 season. The MLBPA released a proposal to play 114 games with pro-rated salaries on Sunday, but odds are the owners will continue to dig in.

The Nationals players stepped in where ownership cheaped out. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

