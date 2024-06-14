Nationals open 3-game series against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (23-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (32-36, third in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Washington has a 13-17 record at home and a 32-36 record overall. The Nationals have gone 6-10 in games decided by one run.

Miami has an 11-20 record in road games and a 23-45 record overall. The Marlins have a 16-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Nationals are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with a .268 batting average, and has 11 doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 28 RBI. Jesse Winker is 13-for-31 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 11-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.