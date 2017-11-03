Nationals name Kevin Long their hitting coach

The Washington Nationals announced that Kevin Long will be their hitting coach. He replaces Rick Schu in the role.

Long had been the Mets hitting coach since 2014, but it was reported the other day that they would not bring him back. At the time I said that he’d not be out of work long, but this is ridiculous. It certainly speaks to how well-regarded Long is in the business, due to both his Mets tenure and his tenure as Yankees hitting coach from 2007-2013.

Bonus: Long’s son plays in the Nats organization.

