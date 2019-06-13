Nationals' Matt Adams gets creative in celebrating the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup title originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The St. Louis Blues captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history Wednesday night after defeating the Boston Bruins, in TD Garden, 4-1.

While the Missouri streets were filled with Blues' fans going ballistic with excitement, a member of their extended family was celebrating in the District: Nationals first baseman, Matt Adams.

"It's a big accomplishment, especially doing it in Boston," Adams said. "It's nice to see, especially looking back on where the team was the first half of the season.

They kept battling, believing, and playing for each other. They made some changes, brought up (Jordan) Bennington, and turned things around."

Originally from Philipsburg, PA, Adams picked up his Blues fandom during his seven-year stint with the St. Louis Cardinals.

"My fiance, Kim Wallis, who was my trainer at the time, worked with some of the players and introduced me," Adams said. "I went to some of the games and everything picked up from there."

Even though the two couldn't watch Game 7 together, they found a cunning alternative: Facetime.

"We were both glued into the T.V.," Adams said. "She's back in St. Louis right now so we shared those tense moments over the phone. It was exciting."

The Blues' parade is scheduled for noon this Saturday in downtown St. Louis. The Nats square off with the Arizona Diamondbacks the same day at 4:05 p.m., so Adams won't be in attendance; however, he does have an idea of how he could participate 818 miles away.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to convince them [the Nationals] to give me the day off for that one," Adams said, "But it's televised so we'll decorate the apartment and follow along."

