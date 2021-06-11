Nationals mark Kyle Schwarber's third deck homer with a red seat

Nats mark Schwarber's third deck homer with a red seat originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A couple weeks ago, Freddy Peralta and the Brewers found themselves on the wrong end of a bomb from Kyle Schwarber.

Now, in what has become a budding tradition at Nationals Park, the club tracked down the exact seat that the ball hit, the same type of blue seat that lines the entire stadium, and replaced it with a red seat with Schwarber's name etched into a plaque on it.

The tradition made its way to Nationals Park in 2015 but its origins date back to the late 1960s when the then-Washington Senators decided to mark the landing spots of Frank Howard's longest home runs at RFK Stadium by painting the seats white.

At Nationals park, home runs that land in the third deck, along with significant home runs, are marked with a red seat. Those that land in the Red Porch's red seats are painted blue.

Washington (25-33) returned home Friday to begin a weekend series with the San Francisco Giants (38-23). If you squint, you might be able to pick out the new decor in Section 236, Row C, Seat 9.