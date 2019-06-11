Nationals look for Corbin to bounce back vs. White Sox

Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin figured to shoulder added scrutiny after signing a six-year, $140 million contract in the offseason.

With Corbin's front shoulder playing a role in his recent mechanical struggles, that notion has become a reality twice over.

"His mechanics are a little off right now, causing him to fly open a little bit," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "I think he knows that. He said: 'I've just got to start locating my fastball.' Which is true. We'll get him straightened out."

Corbin will look to regroup during Tuesday's interleague road start against the Chicago White Sox, hoping to solve whatever has gone amiss in his two outings since he threw a shutout to beat the Miami Marlins on May 25.

The woes started on May 31, when the Cincinnati Reds reached Corbin for eight runs, six earned, and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings. Corbin followed by allowing five runs, three earned, and five hits and five innings against the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Although a midgame adjustment against the Padres helped Corbin (5-4, 3.59 ERA) recover after early troubles with his command, it wasn't enough to keep San Diego from erasing a 4-0 deficit en route to a 5-4 victory.

"Usually I feel like I pick it up fairly quick," Corbin said. "You just kind of feel your mechanics, and you're able to go out there and do it. I just fell behind (batters). I wasn't throwing strike one. I was trying to be too perfect there when I was behind instead of attacking their hitters with everything that I have. I'll just try to learn from that."

Corbin has faced the White Sox only once previously, also in interleague play.

Then a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, he earned a victory with six innings of eight-hit, three-run ball against visiting Chicago on May 23, 2017. Corbin surrendered two home runs, but neither player who connected against him -- Todd Frazier and Melky Cabrera -- remains on the White Sox's roster.

One new face to the Chicago lineup, rookie outfielder Eloy Jimenez, continues to develop as a threat for the White Sox. He demonstrated his power on Sunday with a 471-foot home run to center field at spacious Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

"He's getting closer," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "He's 22 years old. He's a rookie. The league is treating him like a five-time All-Star in terms of how they are pitching to him. You are going to see gradual improvement from him over the course of the summer."

Left-hander Manny Banuelos (3-4, 7.36 ERA) will get the start for the White Sox, who will look to prevent the Nationals from completing a sweep of the clubs' four meetings this season. Washington routed Chicago 12-1 Monday in the series opener for its seventh win in nine games.

Chicago skipped Banuelos' most recent turn in the rotation last week, as a scheduled off day meant the team didn't require a fifth starter. Banuelos earned a victory in his most recent start, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings on May 30 against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago.

--Field Level Media