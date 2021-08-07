Nationals' Juan Soto has a negative MRI result on injured right knee

Juan Soto's MRI on injured right knee comes back negative originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Juan Soto left Thursday's game in the 9th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies after tweaking his right knee.

Dave Martinez's squad began a three-game set versus NL East rival Atlanta and on Friday, Soto tested his knee out and took batting practice, but in the end, the 22-year-old was scratched from the lineup.

Saturday morning, the Nationals conducted an MRI on Soto's right knee, and the good news for the team is that the result came back negative, so he avoids going on the injured list. Furthermore, the outfielder did some agility drills in left field before the game against the Braves.

The bad news is that Soto will miss a second straight game, and Martinez states that the Nats superstar remains day-to-day, so no timetable of when the team will have Soto in the lineup.

Soto is batting .298 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI in 99 games for the Nationals this season.