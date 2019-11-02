Nationals join Adam Eaton's hotline during parade celebration

After multiple speakers took the microphone at the Nationals' victory parade, outspoken veteran Adam Eaton invited some of his fellow champions to speak on stage.

Trea Turner walked up to the front of the stage and asks the crowd if the team should bring back Anthony Rendon.

Trea Turner: "Can we bring back rendon?"



Adam Eaton: "I'll second that." pic.twitter.com/8rlx9odXJi



— Post Sports (@PostSports) November 2, 2019

Eaton then invites closer Sean Doolittle to the mic to drop an interesting nugget that most fans may have missed.

Sean Doolittle: "You guys remember when we brought camels to spring training? And everyone laughed at us? Who's laughing now?



"Also, we won the World Series on a Wednesday."



— Chris Lingebach (@ChrisLingebach) November 2, 2019

The parade may have wrapped up, but for the Nationals, the party is just getting started.

