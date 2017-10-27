The Nationals interviewed John Farrell

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Washington Nationals interviewed former Red Sox manager John Farrell for their managerial opening today.

Rosenthal — and others covering the Nats’ manager search — says, however, that Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez is still the front-runner for the job.

Farrell previously interviewed with the Phillies since being fired by the Red Sox, so it’s possible that, even if Martinez gets the job, he may have a job when the music stops.

Follow @craigcalcaterra