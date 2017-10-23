The Nationals will interview Cubs coach Dave Martinez for their managerial opening

Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals will interview Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez for their managerial opening.

Martinez has been Joe Maddon’s bench coach, first in Tampa Bay and now in Chicago, for a decade. In that time he has interviewed for manager jobs with the Indians, Blue Jays and White Sox. His name has been mentioned in connection with any number of other job openings too, including that of the Nationals when it was open previously. This offseason he was discussed as a candidate for the Detroit Tigers before they hired Ron Gardenhire.

Washington might be a tough place to go given how they’ve cycled through managers over the past several years. From a baseball perspective, however, it would be a good job given the talent on that roster. For his part, Martinez is long overdue in my view. He should’ve been managing someplace years ago.

Follow @craigcalcaterra