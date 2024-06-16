Nationals host the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (23-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (34-36, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 5.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (4-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -120, Marlins +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Washington is 34-36 overall and 15-17 in home games. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

Miami has gone 11-22 in road games and 23-47 overall. The Marlins have a 4-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Nationals are ahead 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 11 home runs while slugging .479. Lane Thomas is 12-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 11 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs while hitting .257 for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (knee), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.