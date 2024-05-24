Nationals host the Mariners to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (27-24, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (21-27, third in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (4-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -146, Nationals +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Washington has an 8-12 record in home games and a 21-27 record overall. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.02.

Seattle has a 27-24 record overall and a 12-14 record in road games. The Mariners have a 12-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has nine doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Nationals. Eddie Rosario is 7-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has a .257 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has five doubles and two home runs. Luke Raley is 15-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .209 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tayler Saucedo: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.