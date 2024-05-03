Nationals host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (15-17, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (15-16, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-3, 6.82 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -178, Nationals +149; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end their three-game home skid with a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Washington has a 15-16 record overall and a 4-8 record at home. The Nationals have a 12-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto has a 15-17 record overall and a 7-10 record in road games. The Blue Jays have an 11-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with seven home runs while slugging .593. Jacob Young is 13-for-34 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Justin Turner has eight doubles and four home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 9-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.