Nationals hire ex-Mets, ex-Yankees hitting coach Kevin Long

FILE - In this June 4, 2015, file photo, New York Mets hitting coach Kevin Long (57) jokes with Darrell Ceciliani (1) and Eric Campbell (29) in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Washington Nationals have agreed to hire Kevin Long as their new hitting coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, because the Nationals have not made any announcements about their new coaching staff. Long replaces Rick Schu as Washington's hitting coach. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Nationals have agreed to hire Kevin Long as hitting coach.

Long replaces Rick Schu in the job.

Long has been the hitting coach for the New York Mets over the past three seasons. Before that, he held that job with the New York Yankees from 2007-14.

Earlier Thursday, the Nationals held a news conference to introduce new manager Dave Martinez.

When the two-time reigning NL East champions announced last month that they were not bringing back manager Dusty Baker, the Nationals also said their coaches' contracts were not being renewed.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball