Nationals hire Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez as new manager

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, file photo shows Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Dave Martinez has been hired as the new manager of the Washington Nationals.

The team announced Monday that first-time skipper Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year.

Martinez has been the bench coach for Joe Maddon with the Chicaco Cubs for the past three seasons and with the Tampa Bay Rays for seven years before that.

The 53-year-old Martinez replaces Dusty Baker, who was let go by the Nationals at the end of his two-year contract despite winning NL East titles in both of his seasons. Baker's clubs lost by one run in Game 5 of an NL Division Series in both 2016 and 2017.

A news conference to introduce Martinez is expected after the World Series ends.

