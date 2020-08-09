Nationals grounds crew hilariously can't get tarp unrolled during rain delay

Sometimes the tarp just won’t cooperate.

The grounds crew for the Washington Nationals experienced this Sunday afternoon when rain hit Nationals Park in the top of the sixth. As the game got delayed with the Orioles leading the Nationals 5-2, the grounds crew hustled to get the infield covered with the tarp. And, well, the tarp had other ideas.

Things did not get better for the grounds crew either. By the time the brief downpour had ended at the stadium the tarp was still not unrolled.

Never seen anything like the tarp attempt in O's-Nats. "By now we've usually gone to alternate programming for seven or eight minutes, but, I mean, you folks deserve to see this." After 14 minutes they finally cut away! pic.twitter.com/zDBWrnEhiT — Mallory Rubin (@MalloryRubin) August 9, 2020

cue the Benny Hill music ... pic.twitter.com/ZvAN9crikI — Howard Fendrich (@HowardFendrich) August 9, 2020

With no tarp on the field, the crew had to scramble to get a bunch of stuff for the infield to help dry it out.

Dozens of bags of drying agents were delivered to the Nationals Park infield. The tarp is properly rolled back up. Now comes the hard part. pic.twitter.com/sWGtVrnfg8 — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) August 9, 2020

With a three-run deficit and just 12 outs to go, there was no guarantee that the 4-7 Nationals would come back and get a win. They’ll get a shot, though. After a lengthy delay, MLB decided to suspend the contest. It will be made up Saturday, when the Nationals and Orioles play at Oriole Park.

The Nationals will be considered the home team for that game.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

