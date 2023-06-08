Nationals game postponed, Giants OTAs cancelled due to ongoing poor air quality from Canadian wildfires

Wednesday marked a flurry of postponed athletic events on the East Coast as wildfires in Canada triggered air quality alerts. That trend continued when the Washington Nationals postponed their matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The game, initially set for 1:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, won't take place until June 22.

As games in New York and Philadelphia, including a matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, were postponed Wednesday, the Nationals were still able to play. They took a 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks, following a 10-5 loss the Arizona team on Tuesday. The finale of that series will have to wait.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This comes as Washington D.C. area residents experience worse air quality than yesterday. Levels on Thursday triggered a "Code Purple" designation in some areas. That level is almost as dangerous as air conditions can get, marking a 201 to 300 air quality index. Surrounding areas are also seeing Code Red (unhealthy) and Code Maroon (most severe, hazardous) levels toward Baltimore.

The Washington Nationals won't play Thursday due to air quality resulting from 414 out of control fires in Canada hitting parts of the US including Washington, D.C. (mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX)

Meanwhile, the New York Giants canceled Thursday's OTA practice session. AQI in New York hit a high of 484 on Wednesday. The scale for AQI is out of 500, with New York recording the worst air quality of any major city in the world, according to CBS.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll sent his players home shortly after the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene & NYC Emergency Management issued a warning, saying “It is strongly recommended that organizations cancel or postpone outdoor events, or move these activities indoors.”

Advertisement

Although the Giants' facility is indoors, the air quality still presented risk. The team is scheduled to hold another OTA session Friday with mandatory minicamp next week.

No Giants OTA practice today and will likely be case tomorrow due to air quality. We’ll be back next week for mandatory minicamp pic.twitter.com/elJTYyCOVx — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) June 8, 2023

Across the league, the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders have all moved Thursday practices inside.