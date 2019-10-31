Nationals fans party with belly flops, call-outs to Bryce Harper, Donald Trump

Jason Owens

Not long ago, much of Washington D.C. had no idea what it felt like to celebrate a championship.

But with a 2018 Washington Capitals Stanley Cup party under their belts, the city’s sports fans celebrated like pros after the Nationals beat the Houston Astros for their first World Series title on Wednesday.

The celebration officially got underway at the Nationals Park watch party, where one fan made fine use of a dugout as a makeshift slip ‘n slide.

Fans packed the streets and the bars to celebrate the upset victory.

Wizards fans who hung around Capitol One Arena after an excruciating loss to the Houston Rockets got their money’s worth for the evening.

Horns were honked.

Champagne was spewed.

Shirts were removed. On top of a fire truck.

Drum circles ensued.

Some fans got feisty on the local news. There’s this guy with a special message for the departed Bryce Harper.

And then there’s this guy who had a definitely NSFW message for President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, attendees of the Nationals Academy in the Dominican Republic partied with every Nationals fan’s favorite walkup song.

And Max Scherzer celebrated in the clubhouse like a future Hall of Famer who had just cemented his legacy.

All in all, a solid evening of work from the Nationals and the Nationals faithful.

Washington Nationals fans stream into the streets outside of Nationals Park celebrating the Nationals World Series victory on October 30, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
