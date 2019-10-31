Nationals fans party with belly flops, call-outs to Bryce Harper, Donald Trump

Not long ago, much of Washington D.C. had no idea what it felt like to celebrate a championship.

But with a 2018 Washington Capitals Stanley Cup party under their belts, the city’s sports fans celebrated like pros after the Nationals beat the Houston Astros for their first World Series title on Wednesday.

The celebration officially got underway at the Nationals Park watch party, where one fan made fine use of a dugout as a makeshift slip ‘n slide.

A slip and slide worthy of the World Series pic.twitter.com/d55XYZuEtK — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 31, 2019

Fans packed the streets and the bars to celebrate the upset victory.

Meanwhile in D.C. 🍾🍾pic.twitter.com/iqS7vT2PY3 — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 31, 2019

Wizards fans who hung around Capitol One Arena after an excruciating loss to the Houston Rockets got their money’s worth for the evening.

Horns were honked.

Moments after the Nats won the #WorldSeries down here in #NavyYard. Several streets now closed off for the party. I truly love this city ❤️🤍 #finishedthefight pic.twitter.com/jHifW2P27q — Alex Koehlke (@AlexKoehlke) October 31, 2019

Champagne was spewed.

Bruh the caps are gonna party harder than the nats and they won the World Series 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/VXqd6kOCqp — Anthony Carioti (@carioti37329) October 31, 2019

Shirts were removed. On top of a fire truck.

Drum circles ensued.

Some fans got feisty on the local news. There’s this guy with a special message for the departed Bryce Harper.

And then there’s this guy who had a definitely NSFW message for President Donald Trump.

OMG LIVE TV IS SO SO SO AMAZING YOU HAVE TO WATCH THIS pic.twitter.com/JLlWAMjyu5 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 31, 2019

Meanwhile, attendees of the Nationals Academy in the Dominican Republic partied with every Nationals fan’s favorite walkup song.

The @Nationals academy down in the Dominican Republic is enjoying this #WorldSeries victory as well. pic.twitter.com/BpZn3N1cc7 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 31, 2019

And Max Scherzer celebrated in the clubhouse like a future Hall of Famer who had just cemented his legacy.

Max Scherzer drenched in champagne wearing goggles holding the World Series trophy singing "We Are The Champions"



Baseball is the best! pic.twitter.com/R9KNewhiRg — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 31, 2019

All in all, a solid evening of work from the Nationals and the Nationals faithful.

Washington Nationals fans stream into the streets outside of Nationals Park celebrating the Nationals World Series victory on October 30, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

