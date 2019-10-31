Nationals fans boo Donald Trump again during World Series Game 7

Washington Nationals fans made news on Sunday when they booed President Donald Trump at Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park.

They unloaded again on Trump Wednesday when he wasn’t even there. There wasn’t even a baseball game at the stadium.

Fans braved the rain to support their Nationals on the big screen at Nationals Park as they played Game 7 against the Astros in Houston.

Fans braved the rain in and around Nationals Park for Game 7 and weren't pleased when Donald Trump showed up on the big screen. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Fans don’t want Donald Trump around their baseball

When a campaign ad for Trump that ran on the Fox broadcast of the game made its way to the big screen, Nationals fans let the boos rain down again.

Trump just showed up in a commercial on the big screen at Nats Park... a few more boos hurled his way... (@wusa9) #WorldSeries #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/sDc7fobAHl — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 31, 2019

Here's another view from the stands.

For those keeping score...



Nats fans 2

Trump 0



Trump’s not even here but the entire #nationals park watch party just boo-ed his campaign ad. pic.twitter.com/pVAUplcd14 — Alex Sopko (@axlespook) October 31, 2019

Some critics chastised Nationals fans for daring to boo a sitting president as he attended a baseball game.

But these fans clearly aren’t concerned about those critics and chose to exercise their rights as sports fans and Americans to let their feelings be known when they see something they believe to be wrong.

