Nationals, Dodgers lineups for NLDS Game 5
It all comes down to this. The Nationals are playing a decisive game five in the NLDS for the fourth time in five appearances dating back to 2012. They have been unsuccessful each and every time, so they’re trying to change that by upsetting the Dodgers tonight in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are looking to advance into the NLCS for a third consecutive year. They lost in the World Series in each of the past two seasons. Expectations are high and anything less than a championship will be considered a disappointment.
Here are your starting lineups for Game 5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:37 PM ET.
SS Trea Turner
RF Adam Eaton
3B Anthony Rendon
LF Juan Soto
1B Howie Kendrick
2B Asdrúbal Cabrera
C Kurt Suzuki
CF Victor Robles
P Stephen Strasburg
RF Joc Pederson
1B Max Muncy
3B Justin Turner
CF Cody Bellinger
SS Corey Seager
LF Matt Beaty
2B Gavin Lux
C Will Smith
P Walker Buehler