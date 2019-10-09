Nationals, Dodgers lineups for NLDS Game 5

It all comes down to this. The Nationals are playing a decisive game five in the NLDS for the fourth time in five appearances dating back to 2012. They have been unsuccessful each and every time, so they’re trying to change that by upsetting the Dodgers tonight in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are looking to advance into the NLCS for a third consecutive year. They lost in the World Series in each of the past two seasons. Expectations are high and anything less than a championship will be considered a disappointment.

Here are your starting lineups for Game 5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:37 PM ET.

Nationals

SS Trea Turner

RF Adam Eaton

3B Anthony Rendon

LF Juan Soto

1B Howie Kendrick

2B Asdrúbal Cabrera

C Kurt Suzuki

CF Victor Robles

P Stephen Strasburg

Dodgers

RF Joc Pederson

1B Max Muncy

3B Justin Turner

CF Cody Bellinger

SS Corey Seager

LF Matt Beaty

2B Gavin Lux

C Will Smith

P Walker Buehler