Nationals to designate Jacob Turner for assignment to make room for Edwin Jackson

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals will designate pitcher Jacob Turner for assignment today. They’ll make the move so they can call up Edwin Jackson who will start today against the Angels.

Turner has pitched in 18 games, starting two, and has a 5.08 ERA. The Nationals were his fifth major league stop in six seasons. Where he stops next, no one knows.

Jackson, of course, knows that well. He’s pitched for 12 different teams in 15 years. This will be his second go-around with the Nats, having last pitched for them in 2012. Since they signed him to a minor league deal last month, Jackson has allowed just one run on nine hits and 10 walks with 22 strikeouts in 20.1 innings with Syracuse.

