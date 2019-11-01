Nationals decline Matt Adams' $4 million option

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two days after winning their first World Series title, the Washington Nationals declined a $4 million mutual option for 2020 on backup first baseman Matt Adams.

Adams gets a $1 million buyout and becomes a free agent following Friday's decision.

The 31-year-old hit .226 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs in 111 games during the regular season.

He had just four plate appearances in the postseason and his only World Series action was a walk as a pinch hitter in Game 3. His pinch single off Adam Wainwright sparked a two-run rally in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series.

Adams, 31, is an eight-year big league veteran with St. Louis (2012-17, '18), Atlanta (2017) and Washington (2018, '19).

