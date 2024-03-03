Nationals' Daylen Lile released from hospital with back contusion after scary fall in spring training game

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile was released from the hospital on Sunday and was diagnosed with a lower back contusion after his scary fall during a spring training game in Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Lile, despite being stretchered out of JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, appears to have avoided a major injury.

“I mean, he’s hurting,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said Sunday, via ESPN. “But he’s gonna be OK, which is great news.

“We lucked out.”

Lile tried to rob Boston Red Sox infielder Tyler Miller of a home run in the seventh inning of their spring training game on Saturday when he hit the outfield wall and went flying over it headfirst. Relievers in the bullpen that Lile landed in knew immediately that he needed help and started waving people over.

Lile remained down on the ground for several minutes before he was stretchered away. He was placed in a neck brace, though he gave the crowd a thumbs-up on his way out of the ballpark.

Tyler Miller just went deep for the first time this spring, but Daylen Lile flipped over into the bullpen.



They immediately called for the trainers and he’s still down.



Relievers knew immediately.

pic.twitter.com/vnE2vgb6Pe — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) March 2, 2024

Martinez said after the game that Lile landed flat on his lower back in the bullpen, and that he had movement in both his arms and legs when he left the field for the hospital.

It’s unclear how long Lile will be sidelined. Martinez said they are considering him day-to-day, but he should be able to play again in the near future.

Lile was selected by the Nationals in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Kentucky. He missed all of the 2022 campaign due to Tommy John surgery, but he bounced back with strong showings while playing with both the National’s Single-A and High-A teams last year. He’s considered the organization’s No. 5 prospect by The Athletic and No. 6 prospect by ESPN.

The Nationals, who went 71-91 last season and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year, will open their season on March 28 against the Cincinnati Reds.