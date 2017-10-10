Nationals-Cubs game four postponed to Wednesday

The Chicago Cubs' game four meeting with the Washington Nationals was postponed.

Game four of the National League Division Series (NLDS) between the Washington Nationals and Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago.

The game, scheduled for Tuesday, will now be played at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

It was initially pushed back on Tuesday due to heavy thunderstorms that were approaching the area.

Chicago lead the series 2-1 over the Nationals.

The Nationals are still set to start pitcher Tanner Roark despite potentially having All-Star Stephen Strasburg, who threw seven innings and allowed two runs (zero earned) in a game one loss, available.

Jake Arrieta will take the mound for the Cubs.