Juan Soto and Victor Robles are two of the better young outfielders in the game, and the Nationals are fortunate enough to have both for the foreseeable future.

But what if they had Ronald Acuna?

Nationals Vice President of International Operations Johnny DiPuglia explained on MLB Network Wednesday a story about the prospect that got away from him.

"This one was really deadly for me," he said. "Ronald Acuna, [I] verbally had an agreement with him. Later in the day, he said he wanted more money and I didn't amp up.

"So I could've had Ronald Acuna, Juan Soto and Victor Robles."

DiPuglia was just named International Scout of the Year, but if he had been able to secure that outfield for the next decade?

"I wouldn't be on a one-year deal right now," he joked.

While Nationals fans can rest easy knowing Soto was one of the best players in the World Series championship they won this fall, Acuna is already one of the top players in the game.

In just his second season in the big leagues with the Braves, he posted a .280/.386/.518 slash line to go along with 41 home runs, 101 RBI and a league-leading 37 stolen bases.

One question then arises for Nats fans. Would you rather have Soto and Robles, or only Acuna?

The Braves somehow got him to agree to an eight-year, $100 million extension before last season, so the Nationals and the rest of the league will have to wait if they hope to add him as their center fielder.

How the Nationals could have had a dream outfield that included Ronald Acuna Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington