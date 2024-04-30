Nationals complete sweep as the Marlins lose seventh game in a row

With a seventh consecutive loss, patience is wearing thin in the Marlins’ clubhouse.

Holding Major League Baseball’s worst record at 6-24, the Marlins have failed to win any of their nine series played. Manager Skip Schumaker made known that “there’s only one way out and it’s work.” After making the playoffs last season as a Wild Card team, the injuries to go along with this start to the season has it looking like the Marlins will be in contention for the first overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

It was Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams who opened the scoring in the top of the third with a two-run shot to right-center field. Designated hitter Nick Senzel followed Abrams and just missed a homer of his own.

It was a phenomenal series for the Senzel, who leaves Miami with four hits, three home runs and seven RBI in three games during the series. Abrams continues his strong start to the season as after tonight’s game is batting .297 on the season and playing like one of the best shortstops in the MLB.

During the fourth inning, Marlins marquee offseason acquisition and shortstop Tim Anderson exited the game with a mild left thumb sprain and is listed as day-to-day according to a Marlins spokesperson.

The fifth inning was one to forget for Trevor Rogers, who suffered his fourth loss of the season, as after allowing a single to Jacob Young with two outs preceded to walk three consecutive batters before punching out first baseman Joey Meneses. In five innings, Rogers gave up three runs and four hits. He walked three and struck out one. He expressed his frustration after the game, saying he wants to “get contact earlier” in games instead of “fishing for strikeouts”.

Through his six starts this season, Rogers has yet to pitch six or more innings. After representing the Marlins in the All-Star Game in 2021, Rogers has struggled to regain his form since.

For the Nationals, starter Jake Irvin delivered his third quality start and second win of the season to complete the four-game series sweep of the Marlins. In six innings, Irvin (2-2) allowed just four hits and two earned runs.

The Marlins were able to trim the lead to 3-2 in the sixth inning after center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his fourth home run of the season 414 feet to right-center field for a two-run shot. Chisholm, who homered in Sunday’s game, now stands as the team’s leader in RBI with 17 on the season. However, the Nationals scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to complete the scoring.

As for what’s next for the Marlins, they will welcome the Colorado Rockies (7-21) for a three game homestand. Similar to the Marlins, the Rockies are without a series win this year through their first nine series.