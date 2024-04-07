Nationals come into matchup with the Phillies on losing streak

Philadelphia Phillies (4-4) vs. Washington Nationals (2-6)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -159, Nationals +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to stop a three-game skid when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 34-47 in home games a season ago. The Nationals slugged .396 with a .709 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.

Philadelphia had a 90-72 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road last season. The Phillies averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 220 home runs.

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (hand), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.