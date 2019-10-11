Nationals, Cardinals lineups for NLCS Game 1

The best-of-seven to see who’s World Series bound gets underway in St. Louis tonight.

The visiting Nationals will be down two regulars: Víctor Robles, still bothered by a sore hamstring from way back in Game 2 of the NLDS and Kurt Suzuki who was hit by a pitch on both his wrist and his head in Game 5 the other night. The non-wounded Nats lineup like this:

1. Trea Turner (R) SS

2. Adam Eaton (L) RF

3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B

4. Juan Soto (L) LF

5. Howie Kendrick (R) 2B

6. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B

7. Michael A. Taylor (R) CF

8. Yan Gomes (R) C

9. Anibal Sanchez (R) P

For the Cardinals, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s the same dudes who laid a ten-spot on the Braves in the first inning on Wednesday evening:

1. Dexter Fowler (S) CF

2. Kolten Wong (L) 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B

4. Marcell Ozuna (R) LF

5. Yadier Molina (R) C

6. Matt Carpenter (L) 3B

7. Tommy Edman (S) RF

8. Paul DeJong (R) SS

9. Miles Mikolas (R) P

Game gets underway at 8:08 PM Eastern.