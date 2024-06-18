Nationals call former LSU baseball star Dylan Crews up to Triple-A

Former LSU star outfielder Dylan Crews received the news that he is now one step closer to making his major league debut as he has been called up to the Washington Nationals Triple-A squad.

Crews started his season with the Nationals Double-A affiliate the Harrisburg Senators. He has appeared in 51 games for Harrisburg and has a .274 batting average with 11 doubles, three triples, five homers, and 38 RBI. Crews is hitting 15-for-53 (.283) in June and he is on a five-game hitting streak.

Crews was the No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He was taken one pick after his teammate Paul Skenes was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates to open the draft. Those two players helped LSU reach the mountaintop and win a National Championship for the Tigers.

The Rochester Red Wings are the AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals and they are currently 36-31 this season and have the third-best record in the International League East.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire