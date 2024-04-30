Nationals bring 5-game road win streak into game against the Rangers

Washington Nationals (14-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (15-14, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (0-1, 2.92 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -155, Nationals +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to keep a five-game road win streak alive when they visit the Texas Rangers.

Texas has a 15-14 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Rangers have a 12-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington is 14-14 overall and 10-6 in road games. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .379.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith has a .304 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has nine doubles and a home run. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-37 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with seven home runs while slugging .634. Nick Senzel is 8-for-36 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.