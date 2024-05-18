Nationals bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Phillies

Washington Nationals (20-23, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (32-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -180, Nationals +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 17-8 record at home and a 32-14 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .257, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Washington has a 13-13 record on the road and a 20-23 record overall. Nationals pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 18 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jesse Winker has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .223 for the Nationals. Eddie Rosario is 12-for-33 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .197 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (foot), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (undisclosed), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.