Nationals bring 2-1 series advantage over Braves into game 4

Atlanta Braves (35-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-35, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Hurston Waldrep (0-0); Nationals: DJ Herz (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -168, Nationals +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Washington is 12-17 in home games and 29-35 overall. The Nationals are 21-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 16-15 record in road games and a 35-27 record overall. The Braves have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.61.

The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Nationals are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker has 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .262 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 9-for-42 with a double over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 14-for-38 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.