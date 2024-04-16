Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Dodgers into game 2

Washington Nationals (7-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-8, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-2, 8.44 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -227, Nationals +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 7-5 record at home and an 11-8 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 25 total home runs to lead the NL.

Washington has a 5-5 record in road games and a 7-9 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts is second on the Dodgers with 10 extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and six home runs). Shohei Ohtani is 16-for-40 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesse Winker leads the Nationals with a .354 batting average, and has five doubles, a home run, nine walks and three RBI. C.J. Abrams is 14-for-44 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (illness), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.