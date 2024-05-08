Nationals bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (23-12, first in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (18-17, third in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, five strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (2-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -175, Nationals +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Washington is 7-9 in home games and 18-17 overall. The Nationals are 14-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore has an 11-5 record in road games and a 23-12 record overall. The Orioles have a 15-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has eight doubles and three home runs for the Nationals. Nick Senzel is 10-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 10 home runs while slugging .547. Adley Rutschman is 13-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .221 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

