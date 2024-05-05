Nationals and Blue Jays play with series tied 1-1

Toronto Blue Jays (16-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (16-17, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -115, Nationals -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 5-9 record in home games and a 16-17 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Toronto is 16-18 overall and 8-11 on the road. The Blue Jays have a 6-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has six doubles, four triples and seven home runs while hitting .287 for the Nationals. Nick Senzel is 10-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Justin Turner has eight doubles and four home runs while hitting .294 for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 11-for-33 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .200 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jacob Young: day-to-day (back), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: day-to-day (back), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.