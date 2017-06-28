Nationals beat Cubs, Beltre leads Rangers

Trea Turner stole four bases as the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs in MLB.

The Washington Nationals broke a team record in an MLB win, while Adrian Beltre blasted a home run on Tuesday.

The Nationals accumulated seven steals during a 6-1 win against the Chicago Cubs.

Trea Turner tied an individual record he had previously set by nabbing four bags, all by the third inning, bringing his total to 32 this year.

Beltre reached 450 home runs at the perfect time for the Texas Rangers, who overcame the Cleveland Indians 2-1.

Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2, the Baltimore Orioles edged the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 and the Boston Red Sox crushed the Minnesota Twins 9-2.

The Cincinnati Reds battled past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6, the Detroit Tigers were 5-3 winners against the Kansas City Royals and the Miami Marlins had a 6-3 win against the New York Mets.

The Chicago White Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 4-3, the Oakland Athletics held on for a 6-4 win over the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Angels 4-0.

The Atlanta Braves had a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres, the Arizona Diamondbacks needed 10 innings to get past the St Louis Cardinals 6-5, the Philadelphia Phillies crushed the Seattle Mariners 8-2 and the San Francisco Giants downed the Colorado Rockies 4-3 at the end of the 14th.

BRILLIANT BELTRE

Rangers third baseman Beltre became just the third active player to reach 450 home runs when he hit a game-winning home run in the top of the ninth inning. Beltre had two hits in Texas' win against the Indians.

RARE HAMILTON HOMER

Billy Hamilton hit just his second home run of the season and 14th of his career.

DREADFUL DONALDSON

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson went 0-for-four with a strikeout against the Orioles. The 2015 American League (AL) MVP has not had a multi-hit game since June 13, which has dropped his average from .326 to .271 during that time.

YANKEES AT WHITE SOX

Luis Severino allowed just one run in seven innings without issuing a walk and striking out 12 batters on Tuesday, but the relievers came in and blew the game, leading to a White Sox win. Chicago will send Carlos Rodon out for his season debut Wednesday to face off against Masahiro Tanaka (5-7, 5.74 ERA).