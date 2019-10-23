Nationals, Astros lineups for World Series Game 1

We’re less than four hours away from the first pitch of the 2019 World Series. We’ve known for a couple of days that it’d be all about Max Scherzer facing Gerrit Cole. As of a few moments ago we know the lineups each of those aces will face:

NATIONALS

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. Trea Turner (R) SS

2. Adam Eaton (L) RF

3. Anthony Rendon (R) 3B

4. Juan Soto (L) LF

5. Howie Kendrick (R) DH

6. Asdrúbal Cabrera (S) 2B

7. Ryan Zimmerman (R) 1B

8. Kurt Suzuki (R) C

9. Víctor Robles (R) CF

As expected, Howie Kendrick gets the nod at DH, which takes Washington’s worst infield glove out of the equation while keeping his bat in play.

ASTROS

1. George Springer (R) CF

2. José Altuve (R) 2B

3. Michael Brantley (L) LF

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

5. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

6. Carlos Correa (R) SS

7. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH

8. Martín Maldonado (R) C

9. Josh Reddick (L) RF

We’re pretty much used to these guys at this point.