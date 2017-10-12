Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Quieted All Critics With His Brilliant Silencing of the Cubs

In some respects, Stephen Strasburg’s MLB debut was the worst thing that could have happened to him. When he made that first start on June 8, 2010 as a 21-year-old, it was impossible to imagine he’d match the hype that preceded his first big league pitch. How could he? After destroying collegiate hitters and dominating the 2008 Olympics, he was the No. 1 pick who was going to be the next Nolan Ryan, the next Roger Clemens, the next … well, pick a Hall of Famer. “His combination of stuff, pitching savvy and command make him a once-in-a-generation phenomenon,” wrote Baseball America after the draft. “I’ve never seen anything like him,” said one scout to SI’s Lee Jenkins in 2009.

But match the hype he did. He went up against a major league lineup as a rookie and struck out 14 hitters in seven innings, allowing just two runs. He threw 98 mph and got 18 swings and misses on 94 pitches. He was untouchable, and he was 364 days removed from being drafted. “There are guys who come up to the plate, look down at me and say, ‘This guy is unbelievable,’” said Ivan Rodriguez, then catching for the Nationals, as Strasburg’s rookie season went supernova.

That start, though, created expectations that no one, not even someone as talented as Strasburg, could ever hope to fulfill. Amid the highs and lows of the next seven years, it could only feel like we were being disappointed. Strasburg was great—his 2012 season, off of Tommy John surgery, was brilliant, as was his ’14 campaign when he struck out 242 in 215 innings—but he wasn’t transcendent. Worse, he seemed brittle: It felt like he was constantly missing starts or going on the disabled list. And the complaints from baseball’s seemingly endless supply of old-school tough talkers and carnival barkers were legion: He’s soft; he doesn’t want to be great; he’s a headcase; he’s pampered and delicate.