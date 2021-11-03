Nationals announce coaching staff under Davey Martinez for 2022

Nats announce coaching staff under Davey Martinez for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Nationals announced Wednesday the eight primary coaches that will work under manager Davey Martinez for the 2022 season. Tim Bogar and Jim Hickey will retain their respective roles as bench coach and pitching coach, while Pat Roessler will stay on as assistant hitting coach and former bullpen coach Henry Blanco takes on a new role of catching and strategy coach.

Four new faces will appear on Washington’s coaching staff next season, most notably hitting coach Darnell Coles. Unable to work out an extension with former hitting coach Kevin Long, the Nationals quickly pivoted to Coles. The former third baseman and outfielder has a long-standing relationship with Martinez. Washington is his latest stop after stints as hitting coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2019-21) and Milwaukee Brewers (2015-18).

In addition to Coles, the Nationals will also get some new perspectives from first base coach Eric Young Jr. (replacing Randy Knorr), third base coach Gary DiSarcina (Bob Henley) and bullpen coach Ricky Bones (Blanco). With Blanco moving into a newly created position that will allow him to work closely with Washington’s young catchers, the Nationals’ coaching staff grows from seven to eight.

Martinez will enter his fifth season as the Nationals’ manager in 2022. He holds a career record of 266-280 including a World Series run two years ago.