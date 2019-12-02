Nationals agree to 1-year deal with reliever Hunter Strickland

Hunter Strickland will have every opportunity to be back in the Nationals' bullpen.

Washington agreed to a one-year deal with the right-handed reliever on Monday afternoon, the team announced. Coming to an agreement allows the sides to avoid a salary arbitration hearing. It also gives Strickland a chance for a reprieve.

He was among three trade deadline acquisitions to overhaul the league's worst bullpen in 2019. Roenis Elías and Daniel Hudson joined Strickland among the Nationals' new relievers. Strickland did not pitch well after arriving.

His 5.14 regular-season ERA and 18.00 National League Division Series ERA were enough to prevent him from being on the National League Championship Series and World Series rosters. Washington is attempting to fix Strickland in hopes the reliever who pitched well for the San Francisco Giants from 2015-2017 (2.75 ERA) enters its bullpen.

Strickland is one of two Nationals arbitration-eligible players to reach an agreement before Monday's 8 p.m. deadline. Wilmer Difo reached an agreement Sunday. Six remain: Elías, Koda Glover, Javy Guerra, Michael A. Taylor, Joe Ross and Trea Turner.

