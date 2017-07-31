Nationals acquire reliever Kintzler from Twins

Closer Brandon Kintzler has joined the Washington Nationals from the Minnesota Twins in MLB.

The Washington Nationals acquired closer Brandon Kintzler from the Minnesota Twins before the end of Monday's MLB trade deadline.

Left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Watson will head to Minnesota in return, the teams announced.

Kintzler, 32, who played in his first All-Star game this season, has 28 saves with a 2.78 ERA this season. Minnesota looked like a surprise contender early this season, but have quickly started selling assets after losing six of their past seven games.

The Nats have been in desperate need of bullpen depth all season while struggling to find a full-time closer.

Washington traded for Oakland Athletics relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson last week, but they were always expected to continue upgrading.

Kintzler will now battle Doolittle for the closer's role.